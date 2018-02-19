Half Way Home: Leadership say Session progressing well despite no decision on high profile issues

By RUSTY MARKS and JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lawmakers in Charleston are more than halfway through the legislative session, and leaders from both the House and Senate say they are happy with the progress they have made so far.

“We passed, overwhelmingly, a community and technical college tuition program,” said Senate President Mitch Carmichael. “That’s an enormous accomplishment right there.”

In January, the Senate passed Senate Bill 284, which would provide the last piece of tuition funding for students who have already exhausted all other scholarship or education grant options. Students would have to take at least six credit hours a semester and maintain a 2.0 grade point average to remain eligible for the scholarships.

