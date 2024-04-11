Gubernatorial forum gives voice to all candidates

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A gubernatorial candidate forum in Raleigh County gave a voice to some lesser-known candidates running for West Virginia’s highest office. Most people may know the names of only four of the six Republican candidates in attendance – former state delegate Moore Capito, W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner and car dealer Chris Miller.

At a Meet the Candidate forum Wednesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center as part of Future Forward, a new event created by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, voters were also able to hear from the remaining two Republican candidates for governor – Mitch Roberts of Kanawha County and Kevin “KC” Christian of Calhoun County.

Christian, pitching himself as an everyman candidate, was dressed in blue bib overalls and said he was a centrist Republican. He added that he was looking to appeal to voters who find themselves more in the middle on issues rather than leaning too far one way or the other.

Roberts, too, was dressed casually in contrast to the suits and ties worn by the five other candidates on stage. He said the one thing voters should know about him is that he’s a man of his word. He went on to say that he could not be bought or influenced by outside interests and, if elected, would only be guided by the needs of West Virginians.

Also on stage with the Republican candidates was Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, the sole Democratic candidate for West Virginia governor.

Chase Linko-Looper, who is running for governor in the Mountain Party, was not present at Wednesday’s forum.

