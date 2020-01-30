Greenbrier County adopts medical marijuana measure

By Tina Alvey, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Greenbrier County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday evening to allow marijuana growers, processors and distributors to operate in the county.

West Virginia adopted a law nearly three years ago allowing the production and sale of marijuana to alleviate certain serious medical conditions and is finally ready to begin issuing permits to businesses. Those businesses may only operate, however, in jurisdictions that allow cannabis operations to set up shop.

At least two such businesses already have expressed an interest in operating in Greenbrier County, according to commission assistant Kelly Banton.

No one in attendance at Tuesday’s commission meeting objected to the cannabis proposal, Banton said.

She noted that Greenbrier County modeled its medical marijuana ordinance on a similar measure adopted by Raleigh County earlier this month. …

