Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau reports rise in West Virginia tourism

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

VIENNA, W.Va. — The Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau says West Virginia tourism has seen a significant increase in visits and revenue.

Thursday night’s annual meeting of the CVB at Grand Pointe Conference Center in Vienna hosted over 60 attendees, ranging from local officials to business owners and tourism partners, according to Hannah Duffield, marketing coordinator at the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. Special guest speaker Chelsea Ruby, executive director of the W.Va. Tourism Office, said the Greater Parkersburg and Wood County Visitor Bureau contributes substantially to this success.

