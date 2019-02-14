Grand Patrician Resort in Milton coming together
By MEGAN OSBORNE
The Herald-Dispatch
MILTON, W.Va. — The future Grand Patrician Resort is taking shape in Milton as crews continue construction on the multimillion-dollar project at the site of the former Morris Memorial Hospital.
The structure of the former hospital is being converted into a hotel that will include standard rooms, large suites and a restaurant.
Theron Jones, president of Legends Construction, the Milton-based contracting company taking on the project, said the hotel is in the framing stage of construction. Jones said the team plans to be halfway done with this stage by next week. Jones said the resort will be a game-changer for Milton.
