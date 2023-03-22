Governor’s office releases video of alleged West Virginia State Trooper casino theft

By Roger Adkins, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Governor’s Office released surveillance footage Tuesday from a casino that allegedly shows an off-duty West Virginia State Police trooper stealing money that was left behind by another person.

The release of the footage comes a day after Gov. Jim Justice announced the forced resignation of State Police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill amid investigations into misconduct at the highest levels of the department.

The video shows a patron of the Mardi Gras Casino in Cross Lanes using a slot machine before getting up and walking away, leaving a small envelope behind on the chair. Shortly thereafter, another person finds and takes the envelope.

During a news briefing on Monday, Justice said the envelope contained money and that the person who took it and kept it was an off-duty state trooper. When the incident was brought to light, Cahill allowed the trooper to retire, rather than be fired, Justice said.

“Basically, any way you cut it, that money was stolen,” Justice said. …

See the Governor’s Press Conference on the State Police situation: