Governor vetoes bills including one limiting settlement funds

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a bill that would limit the Attorney General’s use of settlement funds, saying the bill would “significantly delay any implementation of correcting the problem or redress of the damages awarded.”

House Bill 4009 would have required the award or recovery of funds or assets as a result of a lawsuit or settlement to be deposited in the General Revenue Fund. Funds collected then would be dispersed only through a legislative appropriation.

“Although this bill was intended to disallow unfettered use of an officeholder’s discretionary settlement funds, its application to the Executive Branch is ill-conceived and does not take into consideration the practical effect on an agency when actual monetary damages are incurred because of a breach of contract,” Justice’s veto message continued.

