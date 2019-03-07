Governor to call special session for West Virginia teacher pay raises

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that with only three days left in the legislative session, he plans to call a special session to address promised teacher pay raises, as well as other education bills.

“We are too close to the finish line to be able to adequately and properly pull this off,” he said, by phone Wednesday evening. “Well now, you may say they had 60 days. We sure did, but today, we’ve only got three days and the reality is just that.”

The West Virginia Senate passed a budget Wednesday without teacher pay raises, while the House of Delegates had included 5 percent pay raises for state employees, including teachers.

