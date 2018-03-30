Governor signs West Virginia correctional officers pay raise bill

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill on Thursday that will provide an $8,000 pay raise for correctional officers over the next three years, bumping starting pay to $32,000 a year.

Starting July 1, officers of the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services and the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority will see an increase in salaries.

The bill itself provides for a $6,000 pay increase. However, correctional officers will receive an additional $2,000 from the 5 percent pay raise bill passed earlier for all state employees. The bill brings the starting salary of corrections officers from $24,000 to $32,000 over three years.

