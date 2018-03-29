Governor signs bill eliminating West Virginia Department of Education and the Arts

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice signed off Wednesday on eliminating the Department of Education and the Arts, but in doing so said he will create the Department of the Arts and Culture and History that will answer to him.

Justice said no programs will have federal funding reduced and the bill he signed, House Bill 4006, will allow for the state to continue to grow its arts programs.

The Legislature passed the bill the last day of the 60-day session, eliminating the department’s secretary position and divvying up agencies and programs under the department’s purview.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/governor-signs-bill-eliminating-department-of-education-and-the-arts/article_40a66ee0-2a97-51f3-871b-01b5fc1aeb95.html

See more from The Register-Herald