Governor orders flags to half-staff today in honor of former W.Va. Delegate Charles Romine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Cabell County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk today, Thursday, September 28, 2023, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia House of Delegates member, Charles Romine.

W.Va. Delegate Charles Romine, R-Cabell

Romine was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1968, a position in which he was re-elected several times over the next 50 years until he retired in 2018 at the age of 83. That same year, Gov. Justice awarded Romine one of the state’s great honors, a Distinguished West Virginian Award, after his life of dedicated service in public and private sectors.



In addition to his role in state government, the Marshall University graduate established a successful insurance agency with State Farm, representing the company for over 40 years. He was also honored as Huntington’s Man of the Year in 1968.