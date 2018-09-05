Governor Justice to recognize ‘Service Awards’ Thursday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Governor’s Service Awards, the state’s most prestigious volunteer award, which honor individuals and organizations “who roll up their sleeves to solve community problems in an innovative way” will be presented during a special banquet at the Culture Center in Charleston on Thursday, Sept. 6.
“The 11 recipients of the award improved their communities in many creative ways. Some examples include: creating awareness and community solutions for human trafficking; mentoring youth through tennis and cheerleading; maintaining and preserving beloved wilderness and hiking trails – and much more,” organizers said.
Volunteer West Virginia announced this year’s Governor’s Service Awards recipients and nominees. “Thank you to the nominees who took the time to nominate a volunteer superstar in their community.”
A complete list of this year’s recipients and nominees: