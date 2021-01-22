Governor Justice, state leaders take oath of office at West Virginia State Capitol

Video link, photos from West Virginia Public Television broadcast included

West Virginia Press Association Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On a windy Friday afternoon — with participants masked against COVID-19 and the attendance limited by pandemic social gathering limitations — Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials took the oath of office at the 2021 West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony on the North Side of the West Virginia Capitol Building.

Ceremonies, which started at at 1 p.m., included the swearing in of Gov. Justice, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Treasurer Riley Moore, Auditor J.B. McCuskey, Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt and Supreme Court Justices Tim Armstead, John A. Hutchison and William Wooton.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins administered the oath of office to Gov. Justice, a two-term Republican.

Because of COVID-19 and security protocols, attendance to the inauguration was limited to dignitaries, families of those being sworn in, reporters and invited guests.

To see the ceremony, which starts at the 30:00 minute mark, clink the video link:

See photos below: