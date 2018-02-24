Gov. Justice won’t rule out seeking injunction to end WV teacher strike

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said teachers need to return to their classrooms, and added that families should not have to worry about finding child care during the “terrible disruption” of the teacher strike.

Speaking to a group of reporters just before union leaders announced that West Virginia teachers would continue their strike Monday, Justice would not rule out seeking a court injunction to force teachers to go back to work.

“Jim Justice gets it that (teachers) are unappreciated and underpaid,” Justice said. “But Jim Justice has got to do his job too, and I will. Don’t anybody doubt my resolve. I will do my job, and this is that prudent thing to do — what we’re doing right now.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has said he stands ready to help the state with potential legal action, including a court injunction, stemming from what he calls an illegal work stoppage.

Justice said he hopes it doesn’t come to that, but he warned teachers that actions have consequences. …

