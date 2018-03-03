Gov. Justice wants to see WV teacher pay raise bill passed Saturday

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and school superintendents agree that a 5 percent pay raise must be passed by the Senate Saturday, with the governor warning, “It has to happen” or “we spiral off into no-man’s land.”

County superintendents also threw their weight behind the teachers Friday. Many of them came to Charleston and told legislators that if the pay raise bill does not pass out of the Senate this weekend, then schools will be closed Monday, extending a teacher walkout to an eighth consecutive day.

The bill has hit an impasse in the Senate, which assigned the bill to its Finance Committee Thursday. Finance Chair Sen. Craig Blair said the committee would meet Saturday. The bill was not listed on the agenda Friday evening; however, it was added to the Finance Committee agenda this morning, March 3.

