Gov. Justice visits Wheeling, W.Va., takes questions on future of greyhound racing

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tackled questions about the future of Greyhound racing and the condition of local state highways during a stop in Wheeling Thursday night.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice takes questions in Wheeling.

About 50 people attended a free dinner and town hall discussion with Justice at Wheeling Park’s White Palace. Former West Virginia University football coach Don Nehlen introduced Justice to the crowd.

One woman present said her family is in the Greyhound racing business, and she tearfully expressed concerns that those opposed to the industry might try to “spread lies about her family’s business” and the industry during the upcoming legislative session. She asked Justice where he now stood on the issue.

Justice acknowledged there was more he wants to know about the industry before he takes another stand. In 2017, he vetoed legislation that would have defunded the state’s Greyhound breeders fund, likely killing Greyhound racing in the state. …

