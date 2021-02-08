Gov. Justice to deliver West Virginia State of the State Address Wednesday night

Release from the Office of the Governor:



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his fifth State of the State Address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber, Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.



The Office of the Governor has released the following links on how to follow the address:



Online Livestream:

YouTube | Facebook | Twitter



On TV:

The address will be broadcast live on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel. Find your station here (Use column labeled “WVPB”).



On Radio:

Audio from the address will be broadcast live on West Virginia Public Radio. Find your station here.Media: A full transcript of the speech and additional content will be posted after the address to the Governor’s website as well as this Dropbox folder.



Event accommodations for members of the media are being organized by the West Virginia House of Delegates. Click here to read more.



West Virginia Public Broadcasting will provide a live feed of the speech via satellite uplink.