Gov Justice ‘still waiting’ to call special session for for West Virginia Division of Corrections

By Charles Young, Clarksburg Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice still isn’t ready to call lawmakers back to Charleston for a special legislative session.

Shortly after the 2023 regular session of the Legislature concluded at the beginning of March, Justice said he was working on plans for a special session to address staffing shortages across the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

During his briefing Wednesday, Justice said he’s reluctant to issue a call for a special session until he knows the session will be successful and productive.

“I can’t call a special session and create just a food fight for the sake of calling a special session,” he said. “I’ve got to have assurance that we’re not going to waste the taxpayers’ dollars and that we’re going to bring the folks back in and get something done in regard to this.”

During interim legislative meetings Tuesday, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall told lawmakers there is currently an overall staff vacancy rate of 27%. …

