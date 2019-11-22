Gov. Justice, state leaders join Virgin Hyperloop One officials at WVU to discuss West Virginia’s role in the future of transportation technology

Release from the office of the Governor:

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. – Gov. Jim Justice and several members of the Governor’s administration joined leaders with West Virginia University on campus in Morgantown Thursday to welcome officials with high-tech transportation company Virgin Hyperloop One to the state and discussing the possibility of bringing a Hyperloop testing center to West Virginia.

Hyperloop is an all-new, high-speed mode of transportation that involves moving people and goods in pods through a vacuum tube, using magnetic and electronic propulsion technology to reach travel speeds in excess of 600 miles per hour. The concept and technologies involved are still currently in early development and testing phases.

The State has been invited to submit a proposal for Virgin Hyperloop One to build their planned Hyperloop Certification Center (HCC) in West Virginia. This testing center would aim to establish regulatory standards and to allow the company to continue its work perfecting this cutting-edge technology.

“We have really changed in this state – from being the end of a bunch of bad jokes to where we’re now working to become a leader in innovation,” Gov. Justice said. “Think about it: you have Virgin Hyperloop One here in West Virginia today because they are interested in us. We could never thank you or appreciate you enough.”

Gov. Justice was joined by top cabinet leaders from the State’s Department of Commerce, Department of Revenue, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Protection, and the West Virginia National Guard to meet with company leaders and get a feel for what it would take to locate the HCC facility in West Virginia.

“We’ve brought all the king’s horses and the king’s men to answer any of your questions and let you see just how committed we are to exploring this incredible opportunity,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re going to explore all the avenues we possibly can, and we hope and pray that West Virginia is going to be your next Almost Heaven home.”