Gov. Justice signs four education bills addessing ‘school safety, improve literacy and numeracy rates, provide free college credit classes’ in West Virginia

The second bill, SB 422, requires public schools to publish their current classroom curriculum online at the beginning of each school year, or within 30 days of updating or adopting it. The goal of this bill is to make curriculum requirements more transparent.



The State Board of Education may also provide access to the county-adopted classroom curriculum. If a public school doesn’t have a website, the information will be posted on the county board of education’s website instead.



The third, HB 3035, establishes the Third Grade Success Act to support early literacy and numeracy for students kindergarten through third grade. It also requires the State Board of Education to develop benchmarks for language arts and mathematics for those same students. Furthermore, counties will be allowed to employ more early childhood classroom assistant teachers.