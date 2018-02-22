Gov. Justice: ‘Responsible thing’ to pass, sign pay raise
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation Wednesday that provides teachers, school service personnel and state police with a 2 percent pay increase starting in July.
In a news release Wednesday night, Justice said members of the West Virginia Legislature “did the responsible thing to help our teachers and state employees” by passing the pay raise package Tuesday.
“Now we need to turn our focus back to continuing public education reforms and making our state educational system the best in the country.”
