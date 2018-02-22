Gov. Justice: ‘Responsible thing’ to pass, sign pay raise

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation Wednesday that provides teachers, school service personnel and state police with a 2 percent pay increase starting in July.

Teachers are scheduled to get an additional 1 percent pay raise in each of the following two years, fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021, while school service personnel and state police will get an additional 1 percent pay raise in fiscal year 2020.

In a news release Wednesday night, Justice said members of the West Virginia Legislature “did the responsible thing to help our teachers and state employees” by passing the pay raise package Tuesday.

“We need to keep our kids and teachers in the classroom,” Justice said in the news release. “We certainly recognize our teachers are underpaid, and this is a step in the right direction to addressing their pay issue. The PEIA board has also voted to approve changes I recommended – I’ve asked and the PEIA board has voted to eliminate the mandated participation in the Go365 program, the use of combined household income to determine rates, and to freeze the plan for 16 months while we examine it and enact a long-term solution to the PEIA problems.

“Now we need to turn our focus back to continuing public education reforms and making our state educational system the best in the country.”

