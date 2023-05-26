Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on the morning of Monday, May 29, in honor of Memorial Day

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff from dawn until noon on Memorial Day – Monday, May 29, 2023 – to honor the memory of the men and women who have paid the ultimate price defending the United States of America.

The Governor’s order also requests that all citizens display any United States and West Virginia flags at their homes at half-staff from dawn until noon on Memorial Day.

Additionally, the Governor’s order asks all West Virginians to unite in prayer for permanent peace at 11 a.m. and observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m.