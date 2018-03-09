Gov. Justice names Wood County judge to PEIA Task Force

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Retired Wood County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Reed is among the 23 members of the PEIA Task Force that Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday.

The task force will research and make recommendations for finding a permanent solution and fix to the health care plan for state employees, the governor’s office said. Justice Administration Chief of Staff Mike Hall will chair the task force and has scheduled its first meeting for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Governor’s Cabinet Conference Room at the state Capitol.

Members of the task force, besides Reed, are Marty Becker, chairman of the Board of Directors, QBE Insurance Group; Greg Burton, CEO Brickstreet Insurance; Andy Paterno, CEO Centurion Insurance Services; Joe Letnaunchyn, president and CEO, West Virginia Hospital Association; Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives, West Virginia University; Nelson Spencer, McDowell County Schools superintendent; Perry Bryant, executive director, West Virginians for Affordable Healthcare; Sen. Mitch Carmichael (R-Jackson); Sen. Robert Plymale (D-Cabell); Sen. Craig Blair (R-Berkeley); Delegate Eric Nelson (R-Kanawha); Delegate Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay); Delegate Mick Bates (D-Raleigh); Geoff Christian, current member PEIA Board; Christine Campbell, president, American Federation of Teachers West Virginia; Dale Lee, president, West Virginia Education Association; James “Joe” White, executive director, West Virginia School Service Personnel Association; Dr. Rahul Gupta, commissioner of Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health and state health officer; Douglas Kirk, Division of Highways; Lt. Michael LaFauci, West Virginia State Police; and Judy Hale, retired public educator.