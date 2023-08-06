Media Advisory: Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature to convene today at 4 p.m.

WV Press Release Sharing



CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session at 4 p.m. today: Sunday, Aug. 6.



An form email from the Governor announcing the Special Session went out to the media at 3:28 p.m. today.



“The Special Session I’m calling today has some really important items for our Legislature to consider, like increasing the salaries of our Correctional Officers, and a clarification to our personal property tax cut,” Gov Justice said. “It also includes an opportunity to officially designate the first new West Virginia State Park in over 30 years at Summersville Lake, and several supplemental appropriations that capitalize on our state’s spectacularly strong revenues including investing another $150 million in our highway maintenance and equipment, bringing our total state investment in our roads since I took office to over $2 billion.



“I’m also proposing $12 million in supplemental appropriations that will provide much-needed funding to local fire departments. This is in addition to $10 million which has already been appropriated for EMS providers. This is one-time money we’re able to provide for our counties, so I will bring all parties to the table very soon, including the counties and the Legislature, so that we can all work together to find a responsible funding stream for our First Responders without raising taxes. We all know that our First Responders are our heroes, so I’m very proud to propose this funding.



“I’ve said time and time again that I would call a Special Session as soon as I heard from both the Senate and the House that they were ready to take these issues up. They’ve told me they’re ready, so I’m looking forward to their quick decisions on these important issues.”



The special session will be held while lawmakers are gathered in Charleston for previously-scheduled August Interim Committee meetings.