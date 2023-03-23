Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties ahead of potentially hazardous weather

Friday/Saturday forecast predicts heavy precipitation, high winds, and potential flooding for parts of the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– Ahead of expected heavy rainfall and high winds across the state, Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties.

The National Weather Service forecast is predicting heavy precipitation, high winds, and potential flooding for parts of the state, which could threaten the health and safety of many West Virginians. Gov. Justice urges citizens to take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

Leading up to and through the duration of this weather event, the National Weather Service is providing updates for state agencies and local partners. EMD liaisons will report conditions from each county while working closely with local emergency management agencies.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

