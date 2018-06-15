Gov. Justice appoints Burch as interim secretary of W.Va. Department of Commerce

Gov. Justice Appoints Burch as Interim Secretary of Commerce

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Justice announced today that he has appointed W. Clayton Burch as Interim Secretary of Commerce.

“Clayton has done a fantastic job as Acting Secretary of the Department of Education and the Arts, as we transitioned to the new agency structure, and I know he will do a great job as the Interim Secretary of Commerce too,” Gov. Justice said.

Governor Justice emphasized that this is expected to be a brief appointment and he will immediately begin considering individuals to take the lead at one of West Virginia’s most important departments.

“Truly, economic development is an important engine that drives our state, and we must have an outstanding team in place that understands how to bring business and jobs to West Virginia,” Gov. Justice added.

Burch has been serving as Associate State Superintendent of Schools and as Acting Secretary of the Department of Education and the Arts. His appointment is effective today, Friday, June 15, 2018.