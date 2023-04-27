Gov. Justice appoints Anitra Hamilton to 81st District seat in West Virginia House of Delegates

WV Press Release Sharing



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Anitra Hamilton to the West Virginia House of Delegates 81st District, which covers Morgantown.



Hamilton fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Danielle Walker, who left earlier this month to become the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.

amilton will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.



Hamilton is the president of the NAACP for Morgantown and Kingwood, serves as Vice President of the WVU Council on Gender Equity, and is the minister of Agape Life in Fairmont.