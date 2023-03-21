Gov. Justice announces resignation of Jan Cahill; appoints Interim Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that Jan Cahill had resigned his position as Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police.

Gov. Justice announced the appointment of Jack Chambers as Interim Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police.

Chambers retired from the West Virginia State Police with 26 years of service, having served as Deputy Superintendent and Lieutenant Colonel.

Gov. Justice also announced a comprehensive set of actions taken to restore public trust and confidence in the West Virginia State Police.

An administrative investigation conducted by the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security remains active and ongoing with regard to other allegations.