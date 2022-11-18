Gov. Justice announces plans to renovate West Virginia Turnpike travel plazas, construction to begin in February 2023

In May 2022, the Parkways Authority approved the expenditure of $152 million spread over three fiscal years to revamp the Turnpike’s travel plazas. Plans were based on results of a 2021 survey of Turnpike travelers.



With over 3,400 respondents, the survey results led the Parkways Authority to realize that these facilities were far more than a quick break for the 3.3 million visitors who stop at one of the travel plazas. For some guests, a stop at a travel plaza was part of a family tradition with some visitors recalling the “Glass House” design of the 1950s. For others, it was an opportunity to learn more about our state and purchase authentic West Virginia made crafts and products in the tourist information centers. Truck drivers look to the travel plazas for safe and secure parking.



“This is another example of Gov. Justice’s vision to promote West Virginia to the nation,” Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority Jeff Miller said. “By the end of 2024, motorists along the West Virginia Turnpike will be able to enjoy new, modern travel plazas that will provide the public a wonderful service experience and a safe area to rest, all while enjoying expanded food offerings and fueling before getting back on the road.”