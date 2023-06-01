Gov. Justice announces 17 new projects approved by the West Virginia Water Development Authority

WV Press Release Sharing



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has announced that the West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) recently approved 17 infrastructure-related projects funded by the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.



To date, the WDA has approved 100 projects with a total project cost of $1.1 billion and a state match of $280 million spread across 43 counties.



“I am extremely proud that we’ve been able to get over $1 billion dollars out the door for these incredibly important projects,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “It’s a big time win for West Virginia. All West Virginians deserve clean drinking water and efficient wastewater systems, and we’re taking a big swing at making that happen, along with some other really important economic development projects. My thanks go to the WDA for acting quickly, and to the Legislature for appropriating this funding.”



The West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) manages the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, which provides matching grants to municipalities for upgrading infrastructure such as water, sewer, economic development, commerce, and tourism projects.



Funds were awarded to the following:

Norton, Harding, Jimtown PSD — $1,100,000

This will allow the PSD to complete a part of its water project.



New Martinsville — $548,460

This will allow New Martinsville to complete a $2.7 million sewer project.



Ranson — $588,674

This will allow Ranson to complete a $2.7 million storm sewer project.



Harrisville — $785,000

This will allow Harrisville to upgrade its sewer system treatment plant and collection system.



Preston County PSD — $600,000

This will allow the county to complete upgrades to its sewer system.



Mason County PSD — $960,783

This will allow the county to complete its $25 million project to extend the sewer system to the Apple Grove area and provide sewer extension for Economic Development.



Clay — $1,855,895

This will allow the town to rehabilitate the sewer system.



Cowen PSD — $2,595,050

This will allow the PSD to construct a sewer collection system and also serve approximately 161 new customers. The total project cost is $9,995,050.



Clay County Courthouse Annex — $1,450,000

This will allow Clay County to update and complete the judicial annex after the 2016 flood damaged the courthouse.



Triadelphia — $1,225,000

This funding will allow them to complete $3 million in sewer system improvements.



Charles Town Utility Board — $1,620,000

This funding will allow them to complete an $8.1 million project to upgrade the sewer system collection system project.



Westover — $2,000,000

The funding will allow them to complete an $8.2 million project for the storm sewers, sewer lines, and lift station projects.



Chief Logan Rec Center — $4,500,000

The money will be used to upgrade the Chief Logan Recreation Center.



West Virginia University Research Corporation — $1,500,000

The funding will transform the former Fayette County Elementary School gymnasium into a 5,000 square feet office space as part of the Ascend WV program.



Doddridge County Dept. of Corrections — $1,683,000

The funds will upgrade the wastewater pretreatment plant at the North Central Regional Jail and Correctional Facility.



Mineral County Development Authority — $470,095

This will fund the installation of a fire pump station and upgrade the sprinkler system for a warehouse to support existing businesses.



Sistersville Healthcare Facility — $9,478,015

This $9.4 million grant and additional funding from the Memorial Health System will fund approximately $30 million for a new Sistersville General Hospital.