Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Jan Cahill, Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police; press briefing today at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that at 9:30 a.m. this morning, Jan Cahill resigned his position as Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police.

Gov. Justice will address his resignation, announce a new interim superintendent, and announce additional actions that will be taken moving forward TODAY, Monday, March 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/4foqIFgFR_M?feature=share

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor