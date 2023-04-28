Gov. Jim Justice announces U.S. Senate bid from The Greenbrier resort

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice highlighted his 72nd birthday Thursday by announcing his plan to seek the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Speaking at The Greenbrier resort with family pet Babydog by his side, Gov. Justice told the audience that he plans to run for the Senate seat occupied by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for United States Senate. I’m a patriot and a conservative, and I firmly believe America is the greatest country on Earth and we’re all blessed to live here. If the great people of West Virginia elect me, I will work every day to put America and West Virginia first,” Justice told the audience.

Surrounded by his family and supporters, Justice said that as a member of the U.S. Senate, he would work to reverse the Biden administration’s policies that are hurting West Virginia families, including record high inflation, securing the nation’s southern border, and putting America back on a path to energy independence with West Virginia coal, natural gas and oil.

“President Biden and the liberals have completely caved to foreign nationals,” Justice stated. “We need to be less dependent on China and other foreign adversaries for energy, goods, and technology. We need to put America first.”

Before her husband came to the stage, first lady Cathy Justice introduced U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who urged support for Jim Justice’s candidacy. …

