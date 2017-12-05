Glenville State College lowering tuition by 2 percent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Glenville State College announced today, Dec. 5, that the college will cut tuition for the 2018-19 academic year by at least 2 percent with the condition that GSC’s state appropriation does not decrease.

GSC President Tracy Pellett, accompanied by Dr. Paul L. Hill, chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, made the announcement at a 9 a.m. press conference in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference Room at the state Capitol.

“The only way to create a more educated workforce and more prosperous West Virginia is through higher education attainment,” Pellett said. “Past state budget reductions have resulted in substantial institutional tuition increaes. State and Federal aid covers less costs associated with attendance while West Virginia ‘s student debt and loan default rate lead the nation. Glenville State has decided to provide the leadership and collaboration with legislators necessary to improve higher education attainment.”

Pellett also stated that Glenville State would be dropping its summer 2018 tuition rate by an unprecedented 25 percent, regardless of any ongoing budgetary discussions. The move is part of an overall effort at GCS to support families financially, focus on student degree completion and be mindful stewards of taxpayer dollars.

Among the legislators joining Pellett and Hill were West Virginia Delegates Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; Brent Boggs, D-Braxton; Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson; George Ambler, R-Greenbrier; and Senator Mike Romano, D-Harrison.

“We are able to make these bold steps for three reasons: we have tightened our belts and are becoming more efficient in all facets of our operations; we are anticipating more students taking classes and living on campus; and we believe we can work with legislators to make college affordable again,” Pellett said. “I’m encouraged by the bi-partisan support that we’ve received so far and look forward to continuing discussions about the importance of properly funding our institutions of higher education.”

Today’s announcement comes after GSC’s declaration in August that it would not raise tuition for the 2017-18 academic year, the only four-year college or university in West Virginia to hold the line on tuition.