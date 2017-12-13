Gingerbread Festival begins at West Virginia’s Blennerhassett Hotel

By JESS MANCINI

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — More than 40 entries are in the 2017 Gingerbread Festival at the Blennerhassett Hotel where judges this week will evaluate the decorative and edible exhibits.

All proceeds from the $25 entry fee and the money raised through the People’s Choice competition will go to Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Everyone entered was an amateur, but the quality of the entries is nothing short of professional, according to Nicole Slattery, hotel marketing director and an organizer of the Gingerbread Festival.

