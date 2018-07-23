Gilmer takes lead as West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s president

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The new president at West Virginia University at Parkersburg understands the value community colleges have as he got his start at one.

President Chris Gilmer has been on the job for a few weeks. He succeeds former President Fletcher Lamkin, who left last fall, and interim President Jane Milley, who recently left the university.

Gilmer, a native of Mississippi, comes to WVU-P from Alcorn State University in Vicksburg, Miss., where he served as the executive director of the Vicksburg campus for a number of years. He was the vice president for academic affairs at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo., from July 2016 to February 2017. He has also done consulting work for almost 12 years with Innovative Behavioral Services Inc. and had his own consulting firm, Chris Gilmer and Associates Consulting from 2000 to 2016.