Gee gives vision of hope for state, WVU during State of the University Address

By JOE SEVERINO

The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU President E. Gordon Gee touted the University’s R1 research status and vision for the Mountain State on Tuesday during the spring 2019 State of the University address.

The University maintained its R1 research status last December, classifying WVU as one of the top-level research institutions in the country. Gee said WVU’s work in all fields, including medical, physics, business and the arts, are working to move West Virginia forward.

“Hope is a catalyst for change, and change is what we need,” he said.

