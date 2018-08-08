Gazette opinion : Doing our job, and continuing to do it
By GREG MOORE
Executive Editor
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The governor of West Virginia held a news conference on Monday to announce that his companies had paid all their back taxes and penalties in West Virginia. He trotted out state Department of Revenue leaders to back up his claim.
The problems of Gov. Jim Justice’s companies in paying taxes — one of the most basic civic obligations — have been well documented by several news outlets, including the Gazette-Mail. And it was the Gazette-Mail that Justice went after in his news conference, for what he perceives as our focus on “negative” news.
As an example, the governor cited a recent story about the state Public Service Commission fining Justice-owned companies because they hadn’t paid more than $100,000 in fees. The money from those fees is supposed to go to build and maintain state roads.
