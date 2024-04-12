Gazette-Mail editorial: GOP gubernatorial primary still a messy logjam

Polling has shown West Virginia Republican and independent voters aren’t particularly fired up about any one candidate for governor, and that trend continues in a new poll released with only about a month to go before the election.

A MetroNews poll conducted last week shows Attorney General Patrick Morrisey with a slim lead over Moore Capito among likely voters, 31% to 29%. However, the poll shows Capito with a lead over Morrisey among independents.

Nothing new there. Morrisey and Capito have been the leading candidates in a crowded field in every poll that’s been conducted so far. Both candidates have also been within the margin of error (in this case, 4.9%) of overtaking the other in most of those polls.

But the other consistent trend is that a sizable number of respondents still haven’t made up their minds. The MetroNews poll showed 10% of voters are undecided, and another 3% prefer someone other than Morrisey, Capito, car dealer Chris Miller or Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Granted, that’s way down from a poll released last year showing “undecided” leading the entire field, at 29%, just above Morrisey at 28%. Still, if the new poll accurately reflects likely voter opinions, that’s a huge chunk of voters for a race that’s so close, which throws the whole thing into a foggy logjam.

