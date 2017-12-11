Gas industry announcement highlights need for technical training for West Virginians

By MICHAEL ERB

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The recent announcement of a Chinese industrial company investing in West Virginia reemphasizes the need for quality technical education.

Officials recently announced a plan by Shenhua Group Corp. to invest $83.7 billion to develop the state’s natural gas resources over the next 20 years. The majority of the investment will be in the Ohio River basin area, including Wood County.

Wood County Schools has requested state School Building Authority funds to renovate and expand the Wood County Technical Center which shares a campus with Parkersburg South High School. The renovations would allow the center to upgrade workplace technology, serve more students, and bring under one roof several of its programs which are currently housed at other facilities.

