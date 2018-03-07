Funding for 5 percent West Virginia employee pay raises to come from budget cuts
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Paying for 5 percent across-the-board pay raises for teachers, school service personnel and other state employees without raising taxes or fees will require cutting the proposed 2018-19 state budget by at least $82 million — cuts legislative leaders said Tuesday will include wiping out all or the most of the funding increases requested by Gov. Jim Justice.
On Tuesday, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said of the new budget plan, “It will maintain current funding levels without increases that the governor had sought.”
In a compromise reached Tuesday for passage of the 5 percent pay raise bill for school employees and State Police (House Bill 4145), Senate leaders said they will not use any of Justice’s $58 million increase in 2018-19 revenue estimates to fund the pay raises, instead relying on cutting spending in the new budget, primarily aimed at funding increases Justice sought in his budget plan submitted to the Legislature on Jan. 10, including several key funding increases:
