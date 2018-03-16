Latest News:
By March 16, 2018 Read More →

Frontier seeks injunction against striking West Virginia workers

By MAX GARLAND and LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Frontier Communications workers and supporters demonstrate outside the Frontier building in Charleston on March 5. About 1,400 Frontier Communications employees in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia, have been on strike since March 4. On Thursday, Frontier asked a judge for an injunction against the striking workers.
(Gazette-Mail file photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications asked a judge Thursday to stop its striking workers in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia, from engaging in what the company calls “rampant unlawful activity,” as well as abuse of other Frontier employees, including workers brought in to fill the strikers’ jobs.

About 1,400 employees represented by Communications Workers of America Local 142 have been on strike since March 4, after union leaders and the company failed to reach a contract agreement.

Frontier filed a request for an injunction Thursday afternoon in Kanawha County Circuit Court. The CWA and its local affiliates are named as defendants in the complaint.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/frontier-seeks-injunction-against-striking-wv-workers/article_4502fd58-04ca-5de2-b6ea-3c2ce3093704.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.