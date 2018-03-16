Frontier seeks injunction against striking West Virginia workers
By MAX GARLAND and LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications asked a judge Thursday to stop its striking workers in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia, from engaging in what the company calls “rampant unlawful activity,” as well as abuse of other Frontier employees, including workers brought in to fill the strikers’ jobs.
About 1,400 employees represented by Communications Workers of America Local 142 have been on strike since March 4, after union leaders and the company failed to reach a contract agreement.
Frontier filed a request for an injunction Thursday afternoon in Kanawha County Circuit Court. The CWA and its local affiliates are named as defendants in the complaint.
