Free West Virginia community college bill returns, passes out of Senate committee

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State senators seem poised to once again pass a bill that would make community college free for students who meet certain requirements.

The Senate Education Committee approved a slightly modified version of Senate Bill 1 Tuesday afternoon, sending it to the Finance Committee for further work and examination.

This year’s bill is nearly identical to the one the Senate passed unanimously last year. And with the makeup of the chamber remaining largely the same, the bill is expected to pass just as easily this year.

