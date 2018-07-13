Free downtown internet coming soon to West Virginia city

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A vision to bring safe and free wireless internet service to downtown Huntington is closer to becoming reality.

Officials said they are hoping to launch “FREEinDOWNTOWN” live around the first or second week of August.

“This is a project that Cabell Huntington Hospital has been supporting, along with city leaders, downtown businesses and Arx Technologies,” said Gene Preston, vice president of physician services, managed care and pharmacy operations at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

