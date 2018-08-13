Four newspapers earn West Virginia Press Association Editorial Honors

Perry Nardo of The Intelligencer of Wheeling wins Adam R. Kelly Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Four West Virginia newspapers earned first-place General

Excellence awards, which honor outstanding achievement by circulation division, in the

2018 West Virginia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

The General Excellence Award winners are Charleston Gazette-Mail in Division

1, Bluefield Daily Telegraph in Division 2, Hampshire Review in Division 3, and The

Record Delta of Buckhannon in Division 4.

With the top point total in both editorial and advertising of newspapers in West Virginia,

The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington earned the Newspaper of the Year honors.

Perry Nardo, publisher of Wheeling News-Register and The Intelligencer, won the

WVPA’s highest honor — The Adam R. Kelly Award — for his outstanding dedication to

the newspaper industry, the West Virginia Press Association and his local community.

Nardo, a long-time publisher with the Ogden Newspaper Company, is a former prep

coach at Shadyside High School and Bishop Donahue High School. He is a past president

and board member with the WVPA. He also served as publisher of the Wetzel Chronicle

in New Martinsville. He and his wife, Jayme, live in the Ohio Valley.

Craig Hudson of the Charleston Gazette-Mail received the honor for best photo of the year.

The results of the annual competition, which honors excellence in newspaper journalism, were announced Saturday, Aug. 11, during a banquet at The Embassy Suites in Charleston, W. Va..

“Our annual newspaper competition always brings out the best of our state’s newspapers and journalists have to offer,” said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association. “From the largest daily newspaper to the smallest weekly newspaper, West Virginia residents benefit from the outstanding and dedicated work of journalists throughout the state. Community journalism remains the centerpiece of the newspaper industry in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Press Association is proud to recognize and honor the excellent work produced by West Virginia’s terrific newspapers and journalists.”

Newspapers across the state compete in four circulation groups, two each for daily and weekly newspapers. The contest has 29 categories, ranging from Coverage of Government Affairs to Reporting Generated from Public Notices and Best Editorial Page.

In 2018, 36 newspapers submitted nearly 1,700 entries. The overall awards for General Excellence are based on total points earned in the basic categories. For General Excellence, the West Virginia Press Association recognized three places in each division. The newspapers recognized for General Excellence in editorial coverage in 2018 were as follows:

Division I (Dailies over 16,000 circulations):

— 1st Place – Charleston Gazette-Mail

— 2nd Place – The Register-Herald of Beckley

— 3rd Place – The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

Division II (Dailies 16,000 and under):

— 1st Place – Bluefield Daily Telegraph

— 2nd Place – The Inter-Mountain of Elkins

— 3rd Place – The Journal of Martinsburg

Division III (Weeklies over 4,000):

— 1st Place – Hampshire Review

— 2nd Place – The Times Record and Roane County Reporter of Spencer

— 3rd Place – Spirit of Jefferson

Division IV (Weeklies 4,000 and under):

— 1st Place – The Record Delta of Buckhannon

— 2nd Place – Princeton Times

— 3rd Place – Moorefield Examiner

For more information, contact Smith at 304-550-0454.