Foster families work to help alleviate crowded West Virginia foster system

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – April Ayers got a pretty bad case of “empty nest syndrome” when her oldest son left home for college.

Although this feeling was difficult for her, Ayers found the best way to cope was to find something – or someone – else to fill her time, albeit something that would likely lead her right back to this empty feeling. After speaking with her husband, Ayers decided they should become a foster family.

“When my oldest went off to college, I was starting to feel the biological clock ticking,” Ayers, a native of Lumberport, said. “I needed to nurture somebody, so we started doing foster care, and we got our first placement in September two years ago.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Times West Virginian