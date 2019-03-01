Foster care reform bill amended by WV Senate committee
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a lengthy committee meeting that heard from several stakeholders, the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Thursday passed an amended version of the foster care reform bill.
The amendments aimed to make the bill a little more appeasing for those who oppose the bill.
Carrying concerns from Cammack Children’s Center in Huntington and other historic children’s institutions, Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Cabell, worked to amend the no eject/no reject provision in the bill.
