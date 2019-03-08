Foster care bill nears passage in West Virginia Legislature

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would transition foster children in the state to a managed care organization is up for passage in the state Senate Friday.

House Bill 2010, sponsored by Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, has already passed the House of Delegates, but if the bill passes Friday, the House will need to concur with Senate changes to the bill.

The number of children in foster care in West Virginia has drastically increased along with the worsening of the drug crisis. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported nearly 7,000 West Virginia children in foster care, kinship care or other custody of the state at the end of December.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald