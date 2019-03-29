Former Wheeling-Charleston Diocese bishop Michael Bransfield: ‘They’re out to destroy me’

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Former Wheeling-Charleston Diocese bishop Michael Bransfield told a Philadelphia newspaper Wednesday that recent allegations portraying him as a “sexual predator” are false and part of a conspiracy by those seeking to “destroy” him.

A lawsuit filed March 22 in Ohio County Circuit Court on behalf of someone identified only as “J.E.” alleges years of sexual harassment and abuse against J.E. and others by Bransfield. The alleged victim served as Bransfield’s personal altar server and secretary. “They’re all out to destroy me,” Bransfield told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I wasn’t even that friendly with this person.”

