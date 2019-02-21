Former West Virginia Supreme Court chief justice Allen Loughry agrees to panel’s findings
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
WAYNE, W.Va. — Allen Loughry, the former West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals chief justice turned convicted felon, has agreed to surrender his law license and never again run for public office in the state.
Without admitting guilt, Loughry entered into an agreement with the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission admitting the commission has clear and convincing evidence to discipline him on eight of the 32 charges against him. The agreement and evidence were submitted to Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Darrell Pratt, vice chairman of the Judicial Hearing Board, on Wednesday morning in the Wayne County Courthouse. Pratt will present the agreement to the full hearing board before a final decision is made.
Along with disbarment and never running for office again, the commission is recommending Loughry be sanctioned $3,000 plus court costs, which are over $5,000. The disciplinary actions are the harshest the board can impose since Loughry already has resigned from his position with the court.
