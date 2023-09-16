Former recorder for the Town of New Haven sentenced to prison for embezzling

WV Press Release Sharing

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. – A former recorder for the Town of New Haven has been sentenced to prison for embezzling from the town.

Roberta Hysell was sentenced in Mason County Circuit Court to 1 to 10 years in prison and was immediately taken into custody.

Judge Anita Ashley, of the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court, also ordered Hysell to pay a $2,500 fine and restitution to the Town of New Haven in the amount of $27,500.

The West Virginia State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit led the investigation. Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gaskins prosecuted the case with the assistance of Public Integrity and Fraud Unit Director Lauren Plymale who was appointed as a Special Prosecutor in this case.

WV State Auditor JB McCuskey said, “Today’s sentence sends a strong message that stealing from taxpavers will not be tolerated under our watch. Our public officials play a vital role in the lives of West Virginians but when that trust is broken, there should be consequences. Others who would think to use taxpayer dollars to enrich themselves should know the Public Integrity and Fraud Unit is watching and stands ready ot help any local government investigate fraud.”



The Public Integrity and Fraud Unit began its investigation into Hysell at the request of the town’s new mayor, when he noticed inconsistencies in some of the town’s finances. Mayor Phil Serevicz gave a victim impact statement during the sentencing.

This conviction is the 119th felony conviction for the State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud

Unit since Auditor McCuskey took office. Anyone who knows of fraud against the state, county or local government. should call (833) WV-FRAUD or file an anonmous online report at

